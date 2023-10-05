© 2023 KLCC

Partnership will build affordable housing project in town nearly destroyed in Holiday Farm Fire

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT
Ruins from a wildfire.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
An Oct. 28, 2020 photo shows the devastation the community of Blue River suffered after the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the previous month.

The fire-ravaged community of Blue River is getting six new homes, to help rebuilding efforts.

Billed as the Blue River Affordable Housing Project, it will consist of six three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes. The "Rose Street Cottages" will be built of fire-resistant materials.

Brandi Crawford Ferguson is with the McKenzie Community Land Trust (MCLT), which has teamed up with Springfield-based DevNW on the project. She told KLCC that the goal is to help working class residents get re-established three years after the Holiday Farm Fire.

“We lost over 500 homes,” said Ferguson. “Only 30% have been rebuilt in the entire McKenzie Corridor that was impacted. That is not a huge percentage in comparison to the other communities of those Labor Day fires.”

In a release, Emily Reiman, executive director of DevNW, said “Homeownership is key to working class families’ ability to better their financial stability and build generational wealth.”

Lane County has awarded $800,000 to the partnership, on top of over $1 million provided by the Oregon Housing and Community Services LIFT program.

Residents across the McKenzie River Corridor say the permitting process, finding qualified contractors, and affording materials have all factored into challenges with rebuilding. The area remains lucrative for the real estate market, with the MCLT saying a review of Zillow data shows the cost of the typical Blue River home last December has increased roughly 28% over two years.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Holiday Farm fire2020 wildfiresDevNWMcKenzie Community Land Trust
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
