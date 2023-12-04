Lane County Sheriff seeks missing couple near Oakridge or Lowell

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a couple who may be lost in the woods near Oakridge or Lowell.

Linda Chappell, 71, and Don Chappell, 65, left their home in Lowell on Sunday afternoon.

They are believed to have been headed to the mountains to find snow.

They were expected to return home Sunday evening but have not been heard from since they left.

Linda Chappell is described as a white female about 5 feet tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket.

Don Chappell is described as a white male standing approximately 5 feet, 8 inches and 250 pounds. He has a gray mustache and goatee. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Both Linda and Don have medical issues and require medications. They are likely not prepared for an extended stay outdoors or in inclement weather conditions.

The Chappells are believed to be driving their dark gray 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oregon plates #150 MHQ.

Anyone with information about the Chappells’ location or believes they have seen them within the past 24 hours is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, option 1.

