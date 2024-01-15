Cold weather, power failures continue in aftermath of Oregon storm

More than 150,000 homes and businesses across Oregon started their mornings without electricity on Sunday in the aftermath of a weather system that brought high winds and below-freezing temperatures to much of the state. At least two people have died of weather-related causes.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s office said on Saturday it is investigating one suspected hypothermia death since a cold-weather state of emergency was declared Friday. The person died Saturday in Portland. No other details were released. The county said confirmation on the cause of death will take weeks or even months.

Separately, Portland Fire & Rescue said a person died after a tree fell, hitting an RV, a power pole and a transformer, which affected their ability to respond. Firefighters struggled to respond as they worked around downed electrical wires and found the nearest hydrant was not working, likely due to ice. Three people escaped the RV alive, but a fourth, a woman in her early 30s, was trapped by the fallen RV and died inside. A fire investigator determined the people in the RV were using an open flame stove to keep warm when the tree fell, causing the RV to catch fire.

Several Oregon counties issued state of emergency decrees Saturday, and officials urged people to stay in place Sunday while crews continued work to restore power and clear roads.

Krystina Wentz-Graff / OPB Crews with Davey Tree work to clear fallen trees near the intersection of Northwest Lee Street and Northwest Flotoma Drive in Portland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.



Low temperatures and high winds contributed to burst pipes and fallen trees across much of the region.

Lisa Tadewaldt, an arborist with Urban Forest Pro in Portland, said her business has been flooded with calls from people who had trees crash into their homes. The long queue means it could be days before some trees are removed.

“The amount of trees on houses, it’s the most it’s ever been,” Tadewaldt said. “I don’t know what the insurance claim numbers are going to be, but they’re going to be high. It’s going to be insane.

”The most unusual part, she said, is that perfectly healthy trees are being blown down, breaking through roofs and into people’s homes. Typically, storms only blow down weak trees and do little overall damage to a house.

The National Weather Service said winds peaked at more than 80 miles per hour in the Columbia River Gorge Saturday, and more than 50 miles per hour in Portland.

Because of a burst pipe, First Christian Church in downtown Portland — one of the 10 sites offering warm overnight shelter in Multnomah County — had to close overnight Saturday and transport people who had been staying there to other locations.

Burst pipes also created challenges for Portland International Airport, leading to pooled water at the ticket lobby elsewhere around the airport. Operations were not affected, but crews were still working to mop up affected areas mid-morning Sunday, an airport official said.

Winter storm and blizzard warnings were lifted Saturday night, but Coos County had a flood warning in effect until late Sunday. A hazardous seas warning was in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday along the Oregon and Southwest Washington coastline. The weather service said recreational boats should stay in port and commercial vessels should expect steep and dangerous seas until conditions improve.

A number of transit agencies have reported cancelations or delays, including the state’s largest, Portland metro area’s Trimet, which suspended all rail service due to weather conditions.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / A fallen tree rests on car near Northeast Hasalo St & Northeast 90th Avenue in Portland, Jan. 13, 2024.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / Crews work on downed power lines near Northeast Davis Street and Northeast 90th Avenue.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / Drivers steer around a downed line on Southwest Barnes Road in Portland during a winter storm, Jan. 13, 2024.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / People help free a stuck vehicle in Southwest Portland, during a winter storm, Jan. 13, 2024.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / A downed tree in Northeast Portland on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / Stop lights dangle in the gusting winds in Northeast Portland on Saturday, during a winter storm, Jan. 13, 2024.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / Power crews prepare to fix lines at the 4000 block of NE Sandy Boulevard in Northeast Portland on Saturday, during a winter storm, Jan. 13, 2024.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / Blowing snow made for a blustery walk in Portland on Saturday morning.