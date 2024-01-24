Food For Lane County assists residents who lost food during power outages

Some Lane County residents are still without power after last week’s ice storm. Food For Lane County is among the local nonprofits offering help.

Without refrigeration or a way to cook, many residents had to throw away their food. And for people who are food insecure, this is a huge hardship.

Rebecca Sprinson is Development Director at Food For Lane County. She said people who receive SNAP benefits can apply for reimbursement for food lost during the storm.

Food For Lane County Food For Lane County offers food boxes for people in need at its many pantry locations.

“We also understand that navigating that can be difficult, and families may be stressed by a lot of factors right now,” Sprinson said. “And we hope that they know that they can turn to the resources that Food For Lane County provides to meet food needs if they’re in that position.”

Sprinson said they’re working with Community Sharing in Cottage Grove to provide additional food boxes.

Food For Lane County is having a pop-up food pantry Wednesday afternoon in Cottage Grove at 7th and Whiteaker behind Umpqua Bank from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Then on Friday, they’ll have food boxes for pickup in Springfield at Bob Keefer Center, 250 South 32nd Street, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We appreciate community support,” said Sprinson. “We’re purchasing more food to meet these needs.”

Sprinson said FFLC always accepts food and financial donations.