Deadline for those impacted by storm to replace SNAP benefits extended

The USDA has extended the deadline for people impacted by the January 2024 ice storm to request replacement SNAP benefits.

Normally, people have 10 days from when they had to throw out the contents of their fridge, freezer or pantry to request replacement food. SNAP beneficiaries in Lane, Benton, Linn, Lincoln, Multnomah, Marion, Columbia, Polk, Washington and Yamhill Counties now have until Feb. 16.

Anyone impacted that lives outside of those areas still only has 10 days.

Those seeking to replace lost food should compile a list of what they threw away, and how much it cost. Staff reviewing applications may ask for proof that they were impacted by power outages or water damage.

Information on how to apply is available on the Oregon Department of Human Services website or by calling (800) 699-9075, or emailing Oregon.benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

Once an applicant’s request for replacement benefits is approved, funds will be reloaded to their EBT card, which they can spend at the grocery store.

