Sunny weather in Oregon has authorities warning hikers to be prepared

Authorities are warning people to be better prepared after several incidents across popular hiking areas in Oregon during the sunny weather.

Two hikers were stranded overnight on a cliff near Multnomah Falls Saturday. They made their way out of the woods Sunday, but not before a big search and rescue effort. In South Eugene, a Life Flight helicopter was called to the top of Spencer Butte to evacuate an injured hiker. In another incident, the body of a 61-year-old hiker was found Saturday at Horsetail Falls by Multnomah County Search and Rescue. The medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause of death.

Brian Gerkman with Multnomah County Search and Rescue said that while good weather makes it tempting to head out into the woods, conditions can change quickly.

“Please make sure you have your cell phone. Make sure it’s fully charged and that you have those extra battery packs, extra water, proper footwear, extra food,” Gerkman said. “Things like that help out a lot.”

Authorities recommend preparing for all kinds of weather when hiking by bringing appropriate clothing and telling someone where you’re going and when you’re expecting to be back.

Gerkman said winter conditions still remain at many popular hiking spots, like the Columbia River Gorge.

“There’s still snow. There’s still ice. There are downed trees. There’s rock slides and other debris on the trail,” he said.

While many people hike to stay in shape, the National Park Service estimates 135 Americans die while hiking each year. Slips and falls account for nearly half of the fatalities.

Carl Worth with the Clackamas County Search & Rescue said it’s easy to get surprised by the outdoors.

“People should remember that something unexpected can happen,” said Worth. “That can be a twisted ankle, losing the route … If you have just a little bit of extra preparation in advance, it can make a huge difference.”

Worth was called Saturday night to look for the two lost hikers near Multnomah Falls.

“We were slipping and sliding down loose dirt and holding on to thorny vines to hold ourselves up,” he said.

The hikers, whose names have not been released, were found using cell phone tower location.

A drone from the Corbett Fire Department found the hikers during the search.

The hikers managed to walk out themselves Sunday morning.

