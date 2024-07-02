Willamette Valley and surrounding areas under excessive heat warning for Fourth of July weekend

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, forecasters say the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas will see excessive temperatures beginning on Thursday.

The “Excessive Heat Warning” will continue into Sunday with peak temperatures between 102 and 105 degrees expected on Friday and Saturday.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bishop, these rising highs have been part of a greater trend in recent years.

“(Temperatures) are definitely getting warmer and warmer, or at least that’s the general trend that we’re seeing,” said Bishop.

When temperatures are high, Bishop urges those affected to take extra precautions. Just three years ago, an all-time high of 116 degrees in Portland caused over 70 deaths.

The meteorologist says daily temperatures are highest between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. He recommends that people avoid going out during these hours if possible.

“Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, those are a real possibility in these kinds of temperatures,” said Bishop.

For those willing to brave the heat, having access to shade, remaining hydrated and knowing the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are key to having a sweltering—but safe—holiday.

More information about the excessive heat warning can be found at the National Weather Service website.

Cooling centers

With an excessive heat warning for much of the region this week, some cities and counties are offering cooling centers for people to take respite during the day.

Most public libraries, community centers, and some churches are acting as cooling centers this week.

But, some of those might be closed for the 4th of July holiday Thursday.

In Lane County, you can find a list of cooling centers at the Lane County website.

KLCC's Rachael McDonald contributed to this story.