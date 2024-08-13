Oregon Fire officials say they’re making progress on containing Western Oregon wildfires

Fire officials say the Dixon fire, which sparked near the community of Tiller east of Canyonville, has burned at least one home so far.

The fire threatened about 40 structures when it first sparked Saturday.

It’s now grown to nearly 2,000 acres.

Evacuation levels have been adjusted with 18 structures in the level 3 “Go Now” area and 13 in the level two “be set” area. The most up to date evacuation orders are posted on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Fire crews did make significant progress overnight Monday, setting up water stations at key points and mopping up hot spots near structures.

The Willamette Complex South, made up of eight lightning fires that have spread on either side of Aufderheide Drive, has been burning for nearly a month.

In a briefing Tuesday, Operations Section Chief Justin Ray said crews have been able to clear away tree debris that endangered firefighters.

That’s put them in a much stronger position to contain the Moss Mountain Fire, one of the smaller blazes in the complex, which has been burning through hazardous terrain.

“We have a few more days on prep on those lines and then we’ll be looking at having that entire fire boxed in the next few days.”

The Ore Fire, burning about seven miles Northeast of Blue River, is also about 15% contained.

Fire officials say the milder weather has helped, but heavy forest fuels are still a concern.

Willamette National Forest:

North Willamette Complex

Pyramid Fire

The Pyramid Fire is burning East of Middle Santiam Wilderness. It’s grown to 1,324 acres and is 72% Contained. The fire was sparked during a lightning storm last month.

Ore Fire

The Ore Fire is burning about seven miles away from the community of Blue River. It’s grown to about 2,700 Acres and is 15% Contained. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

South Willamette Complex:

The South Willamette Complex is eight lightning caused fires that have burned a combined 12,537 acres.

Chalk Fire

The Chalk Fire has burned 5,421 acres and is 54% contained. Crews have made significant progress on containment lines over the last few days.



Coffeepot Fire

The Coffeepot fire has burned 6,078 acres and is 35% contained. It’s currently burning in heavy timber.

Moss Mountain Fire

The Moss Mountain Fire has burned 754 acres and is 0% contained.

208 Fire (199 acres, 0% containment)

The 208 fire is 199 acres and is 0% contained. It’s slow growing and burning through remote wilderness.

217, Tire Mountain, and McKinley Fires

All three fires are fully contained and crews are patrolling to ensure nothing breaches containment lines.

A list of Willamette National Forest Closures is available on the US Forest S ervice’s website .

Umpqua National Forest

Lane 1 Fire

The Lane 1 Fire is burning about six miles Southeast of the community of Dorena. It’s burned roughly 23,000 acres and is about 21% contained. According to Tuesday’s update the fire had been holding to containment lines.

Homestead Complex Fires

The Homestead Complex is seven fires totalling nearly 4,400 acres burning through about 30 miles Northeast of the community of Glide. It’s about 14% contained overall. The fires still burning are the Bullpup, Fuller Lake, Horse Heaven Creek, Lost Bucket, No Man, Reynolds Butte and Salmon 33 fires.

Fire officials say they’ve seen less activity on the Homestead Complex fires over the last few days and have had success holding current lines and bulldozing new ones.

Dixon Fire

The Dixon Fire is burning near the community of Tiller and has grown to an estimated 2,000 acres. The cause is still undetermined. Nearly 50 structures are under some level of evacuation with about 18 of those in a level 3 “get out” evacuation area. At least one structure has been burned during the fire. Fire crews are using aircraft to fight the fire and doing what they can to protect buildings in the path of the fire.

Rogue River–Siskiyou National Forest

Middle Fork Fire