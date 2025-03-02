Hundreds search Sunday near the town of Siletz for 2-year-old boy missing since Saturday afternoon

This story was originally published on YachatsNews.com and is used with permission.

More than 100 search and rescue personnel four counties were racing against time Sunday to find a 2½-year-old boy missing from property along the Siletz River since Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln County Sheriff Dane Paulsen

They are searching for Dane Paulsen, whose parents told Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies that he was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Saturday playing in the yard of their house at 20738 Siletz River Highway, four miles north of the town of Siletz.

A search Saturday evening with deputies, search and rescue crews, and police from three other departments could find no trace of the boy. Dane – who has brown hair and green eyes — was wearing a gray, fuzzy hooded fleece coat with teddy bear ears, black pants and blue and white shoes, the sheriff’s office said.

More than 100 Siletz community members also helped search Saturday evening, but on Sunday were asked to stay out of the primary search area which consisted of a three-mile radius around the house and nine-acre property.

In addition to Lincoln County Search & Rescue, Sheriff Adam Shanks said help Sunday came from Benton and Lane counties, the county’s major crime team and the FBI. Marine patrol teams from Lincoln and Clackamas counties were also searching the Siletz River, which borders the property where the boy lived with his parents. Shanks said searchers were also on horseback, using specially trained dogs and drones fitted with cameras and heat-detecting equipment.

But Shanks said Sunday that time was of the essence as 24 hours in the elements approached for someone so young. Sunset was a little after 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Our primary focus is covering as much of the area in a three-mile radius,” he said. “But time is not on our side on something like this.”

The property borders the Siletz River, which is flowing high and fast. Marine patrol crews from Lincoln and Clackamas counties had boats in the river Sunday, Shanks said.

The sheriff’s office asked volunteers wanting to help Sunday to not descend on the primary search area, but to gather at the Elks Toketee Illahee campground on the north side of the river opposite the property where the boy went missing and receive search instructions there.

“We really want the primary search area to be as undisturbed as possible,” Shanks said.

An initial bulletin from the sheriff’s office Saturday and Facebook posts from Dane’s mother indicated there was a late 1990s gold colored station wagon on Highway 229 in the area when Dane went missing.

But on Sunday evening, the Sheriff's department said the vehicle and drive had been located.

"Following further investigation, this subject and the vehicle are no longer a point of interest," a press release stated. "We thank our community for sharing information and tips related to this investigation."

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who might have information on Dane’s disappearance to call its tip line at 541-265-0669 or non-emergency dispatch at 541-265-0777.

KLCC's Chris Lehman contributed to this report.

