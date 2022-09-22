KLCC Presents: The Future of Work in K-12 Education

As part of "Workin' It," our series on the future of work, KLCC's Karen Richards hosted this special program on the future of K-12 education. With guests Sabrina Gordon of the Eugene Education Association and Workforce Analyst Henry Fields, the discussion explores the state of education today, as well as the needs, challenges, and innovations that may arise in coming years. Funding for this special project was provided by the University of Oregon’s Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics.