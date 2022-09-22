© 2022 KLCC

The “Workin’ It” series highlights how Oregonians are being impacted by the transformation of the social and economic organization of work and related governmental policies. Funding for this series is provided by the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics at the University of Oregon.

KLCC Presents: The Future of Work in K-12 Education

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT
Jason Brown
KLCC
Workforce Analyst Henry Fields (left), and Sabrina Gordon of the Eugene Education Association.

As part of "Workin' It," our series on the future of work, KLCC's Karen Richards hosted this special program on the future of K-12 education. With guests Sabrina Gordon of the Eugene Education Association and Workforce Analyst Henry Fields, the discussion explores the state of education today, as well as the needs, challenges, and innovations that may arise in coming years. Funding for this special project was provided by the University of Oregon’s Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
