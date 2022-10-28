© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Economy & Business

Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:53 PM PDT
Local246Strike_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Members of Local 246 picket outside International Paper on Sept. 13, 2022, the first official day of the strike against Weyerhaeuser.

After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week.

1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13.

Thomas Thede is president of the Local 246 Lodge in Springfield. He told KLCC that the last vote with membership was held Thursday night, ratifying the four-year agreement with Weyerhaeuser.

One of the main sticking points was payment on open healthcare costs, which members had not paid before.

“We were able to agree on some fixed costs, rather than percentages. Not what we really wanted, we wanted zero of course, but they were lower than most people paying for premiums.”

Thede said now it’s just a matter of hearing from the company as to when workers may return to their shifts. That could be Monday or Tuesday, depending on safety protocols for certain jobs.

©2022, KLCC.

labor union strike
Brian Bull
