Springfield's GuestHouse Inn & Suites shuttered and cleared by officials

A rundown and dangerous hotel in Springfield has been evacuated and closed off by authorities.

The Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office ordered the immediate evacuation of the GuestHouse Inn and Suites Tuesday (12/14) night, after inspecting the site with Springfield Police and building and code officials.

Brian Bull / KLCC Much of the hotel's signage has been removed, and a terrace area sealed off.

Authorities found disabled or faulty fire detection and safety features, including guest room doors screwed shut by occupants. Live electrical wiring was exposed, and heavy concentrations of mold and raw sewage were also found that threatened people’s health.

Springfield officials say Ali’s Hospitality abandoned management of the Guesthouse last month. Its current owner has no control over it. Ampleo is the court-appointed company but declined to address noted violations, prompting the evacuation of its 75 occupants.

Several groups including HIV Alliance and Carry It Forward are helping them access Egan Warming Sites.

A City of Springfield spokesperson told KLCC that some people displaced by 2020’s Holiday Farm Fire were once put up at the GuestHouse, but couldn’t say if any were among the displaced occupants.

A Springfield Police public information officer also confirmed that the hotel had been the source of increased calls of law enforcement, but declined to give specifics.

