© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Springfield's GuestHouse Inn & Suites shuttered and cleared by officials

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM PST
GuestInn01.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The parking lot of the GuestHouse Inn & Suites was littered with garbage, clothes, and other debris. Moving vans and assorted vehicles came and went, past boarded up doorways and windows.

A rundown and dangerous hotel in Springfield has been evacuated and closed off by authorities.

The Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office ordered the immediate evacuation of the GuestHouse Inn and Suites Tuesday (12/14) night, after inspecting the site with Springfield Police and building and code officials.

GuestInn02.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Much of the hotel's signage has been removed, and a terrace area sealed off.

Authorities found disabled or faulty fire detection and safety features, including guest room doors screwed shut by occupants. Live electrical wiring was exposed, and heavy concentrations of mold and raw sewage were also found that threatened people’s health.

Springfield officials say Ali’s Hospitality abandoned management of the Guesthouse last month. Its current owner has no control over it. Ampleo is the court-appointed company but declined to address noted violations, prompting the evacuation of its 75 occupants.

Several groups including HIV Alliance and Carry It Forward are helping them access Egan Warming Sites.

A City of Springfield spokesperson told KLCC that some people displaced by 2020’s Holiday Farm Fire were once put up at the GuestHouse, but couldn’t say if any were among the displaced occupants.

A Springfield Police public information officer also confirmed that the hotel had been the source of increased calls of law enforcement, but declined to give specifics.

@2022, KLCC.

Economy & Business
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content