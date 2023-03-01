© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Economy & Business

University of Oregon administrators announce "Launch Oregon" initiative

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM PST
230301_Launch Oregon1513.jpg
Vincent Foster/University of Oregon
/
University of Oregon
Susan Stevens (left, at podium) UO Foundation Board of Trustees Chair, discusses "Launch Oregon" before an audience as well as fellow panelists Patrick Phillips, interim UO President, Paul Weinhold, President/CEO of the UO Foundation, and Anshuman Razdan, VP for Research and Innovation. Richie Hunter (far left), UO's VP for Communications, listens in.

A new economic development venture was announced today at the University of Oregon, which will support and develop business startups.

The goal of “Launch Oregon” is to develop a pipeline of startups that’ll propel the work of UO researchers and innovators.

A panel of university administrators outlined the nonprofit venture, including interim president Patrick Phillips. He said Launch Oregon will benefit not just the UO, but the state as well.

“That helps us build from being the University of Oregon to truly be a university for Oregon,” Phillips said to the audience.

Another presenter, Paul Weinhold of the University of Oregon Foundation, said the concept was proposed last October, and has moved along since.

230301_Launch Oregon1451.jpg
Vincent Foster/University of Oregon
/
University of Oregon
Presenters for the "Launch Oregon" announcement (L to R): UO Interim President Patrick Phillips, UO Foundation President/CEO Paul Weinhold, UO Foundation Bd of Trustees Chair Susan Stevens, and UO VP for Research and Innovation, Anshuman Razdan.

“The board is committed to providing some of the startup capital for these entities that came up on campus, and currently the number we’re targeting is about $3 million. So there will be a significant amount of money to provide seeding funding.”

“Launch Oregon” will cover many different industries and fields, including the arts. A joint initiative between the university and the UO Foundation, administrators say it’s the first such fund in the state to connect innovators to capital, talent, leadership, and infrastructure.

Anshuman Razdan, Vice President for Research and Innovation at the UO, said the possibilities are wide open.

“Chemistry, electrochemistry, bioengineering and education technology. All of those, including music. We don’t make any judgement about where the idea comes from, as long as it has commercial viability,” Razdan told KLCC.

“So if tomorrow we have a musician or artist that comes up with a digital app for example to do some art, TikTok or any of those things, it’ll be welcome.”

Razdan added they could see qualified startups financed and rolled out within six months.

“Launch Oregon” is also touted as a way to generate jobs, retain talent, and broaden the state’s tax base.

©2023, KLCC.

