Grant-funded events will light up this year’s Lane County Farmers Market

The Lane County Farmers Market is ready to open its main season. Communications Manager Meghan Verberkmoes told KLCC the winter market has been running since early February, but the main season opening Saturday will nearly double the number of vendors.

She said this year’s market includes a couple of new, grant-funded programs, including cooking demonstrations at the kitchen in the new Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene.

“We’re partnering with some people that we know already use produce from local farms at their restaurants or food trucks and they’ve signed up to give some demos on the recipe of their choice," she said. "It will be things that highlight products at the market and recipes that are pretty quick and easy to prepare.”

Another first this year will be a night market once a month on Thursdays, from June to September. It will include produce, prepared foods and a beer garden.

Verberkmoes wants people to know the market participates in “double up food bucks.” Anyone with a SNAP or EBT card can receive up to $20 in matching funds to spend on fresh produce.

The Saturday Market, Eugene’s arts and crafts market on the Park Blocks, is also set to open April 1.

