Coos Bay officials try again for federal Mega Grant

Port of Coos Bay officials have applied again for a large federal grant, after being rejected last year.

It’s to help accelerate construction of an intermodal port facility project, which is being done in partnership with NorthPoint Development, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The aim is to expand the existing waterway to accommodate large container ships and improve on the existing railway system to develop an international shipping terminal.

Margaret Barber is the director of external affairs and development for the Port of Coos Bay. She told KLCC that they’ve resubmitted for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, with some differences.

Brian Bull / KLCC Margaret Barber, Dir. of External Affairs and Development for the Port of Coos Bay, standing next to a map of the development area.

“What was submitted last year actually was very strong,” said Barber, adding that their project was ranked 13th after nine projects were funded in full across the U.S. last year.

“So there were a number of things that we switched up. We reduced 'the ask' based on feedback that we got from DOT. There’s a lot more focusing on equity, environmental justice.”

Barber said that they’re asking for $800 million instead of last round’s $1.2 billion.

Supporters of the Port of Coos Bay project say it’ll create jobs, alleviate shipping congestion, and make their area an active player on the local and global markets.

Critics have raised questions about the facility’s environmental impacts, and whether the payout in commerce and jobs will be as big as advertised.

“We really want to engage with the community to get that feedback because as we're still in the developmental process for the design of the facility, integrating that feedback where appropriate is a really good thing,” said Barber.

“From a congestion standpoint, one of the things that makes this project really unique is that it's kind of modeled after the Port of Prince Rupert in northern Canada. So all of the traffic or nearly all of it is going to be going out by rail.”

Port officials hope to hear back on the Mega Grant by year’s end.

