Lane County Tuesday farmers market season gets underway

The Lane County Farmers Market kicks off its seasonal Tuesday Market in downtown Eugene this week.

The Tuesday Market will feature two new food assistance programs.

“We will be running the little lettuce bucks program where we will give a $5 token to each child under 12 that comes to the market to spend at the market that day,” said Alexis Molinari, the Lane County Farmers Market Manager.

The other program is called “Bucka Bucka Bucks.” People who make less than 300% of the federal poverty limit can access up to $10 per market to spend on eggs or chicken.

Meghan Verberkmoes / Lane County Farmers Market Fresh produce and flowers on display at the Lane County Farmers Market in Eugene

The market also offers double-up food bucks for people with SNAP benefits. Molinari said these programs benefit customers and farmers.

“This makes a huge impact not just for our customers but also for our local farmers," she said. "That really does have a huge impact, the amount of money that stays within the community, inside the community.”

The new programs are thanks to a grant to the Willamette Farm & Food Coalition from Trillium Community Health Plan.

The Tuesday Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Oct. 29. The Saturday Farmers Market has extended its hours. It’s open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. every Saturday and runs through Dec. 14.

There will also be Thursday night markets beginning next month. They’ll run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. every third Thursday until October. All are at the Farmers Market pavilion at 8th and Oak in downtown Eugene.

