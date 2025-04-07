City of Corvallis opens several more parts of town to food truck entrepreneurs

Officials with the City of Corvallis have identified a need to increase food options outside the city’s core. New rules around food trucks, in effect as of earlier this year, are designed to help.

Until now, food truck operators in Corvallis could only set up shop downtown, and usable space there is limited. Christopher Jacobs, the city’s Economic Development Director, says they used about $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to change the regulations.

It took about a year to implement, working with small business owners, and health and fire authorities, among others. Jacobs said although food trucks are lower-barrier businesses, they can still be intimidating to get started and to secure a location.

“If folks are interested in siting a food truck, we can connect them and help them navigate the development review process," he told KLCC.

Jacobs said food trucks and food truck pods are now permitted in several commercial mixed zones, including in South Corvallis and on the Oregon State University campus.

Carts have operated at OSU before, but only under a temporary license, such as for an event. The new ordinance makes it possible to establish more permanent food trucks on campus.

Corvallis's Mobile Food Unit application is available here.

