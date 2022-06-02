© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Agreement between UCC and Bushnell helps students earn psychology degree

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM PDT
UCC_BushnellPSYCHsign01.png
Umpqua Community College
(From L to R:) UCC President Rachel Pokrandt, Bushnell President Joseph Womack, Dr Dennis Lindsay, Vice President for Academic Affairs. as they sign an agreement between the two academic institutions.

A new agreement between Umpqua Community College in Roseburg and Bushnell University in Eugene will let UCC students earn a Bachelor’s degree in psychology.

After finishing what’s called the Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree, students can stay in Roseburg to continue studies with Bushnell faculty on a Bachelor's of Science track.

Georgann Willis, an associate professor of psychology at UCC, tolkd KLCC that this will help students who’d normally be unable to commute between the two campuses.

“By getting them to a Bachelor’s level, this sets them up for the next step, if they want to do a Masters in Social Work, or a Masters in Counseling," said Willis. "It allows people to stay in place and continue to work and have their kids in school, and their spouses employed, while working towards these credentials that will allow them to have a better job, working with people.”

It’s hoped that this arrangement will improve staffing shortages of mental health professionals in rural areas.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Education
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content