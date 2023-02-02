LCC sees best student enrollment figures since Great Recession

For the first time in over a decade, enrollment numbers are significantly up at Lane Community College.

The latest figures show enrollment up 7.4% compared to the winter term. LCC also shows a 5% year-to-year increase in continuing students, and 17% increase in those returning after one to four terms away.

New student enrollment saw a 26% year-to-year increase, which officials call “remarkable.”

And the full-time equivalent student measurement (FTE) is up nearly 9% compared to a year ago. That number’s important because it’s used to determine state funding.

An LCC spokesman says there’s no estimate yet what the improved figures mean for funds. State support is based on a three-year average of FTE, and estimates won’t be possible until the 2023-25 state budget is approved by the Oregon Legislature and Governor Kotek later this year.

The spokesman says there was a slight increase in Fall 2017 enrollment, of less than half of one percent. This term’s increase is the first significant one since the Great Recession (2009-2012).]

Lane Community College is the license holder for KLCC.

