Education

LCC tuition to increase this summer

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT
Aerial view of Lane Community College's main campus, Eugene, OR.
Lanecc.edu (official LCC website)
A drone's-eye view of Lane Community College's main campus in Eugene.

The Lane Community College Board voted Tuesday evening to increase tuition for the upcoming term.

Members of the Board deliberated for 45 minutes before making their decision. An initial motion to hike tuition by 5% failed, but a second one passed on a 4-3 vote. That motion would implement the same 5% increase but allows the board to revisit the matter if more state support surfaces in the coming months.

Between votes, board member Austin Folnagy pointed out the proposed increase had support from the Student Government Association.

“They think it is something that can be accomplished and is something that we can pursue, and falls under the Higher Education Price Index,” said Folnagy. “So I want to ask the board members who voted ‘no’ to please reconsider.”

Lane Board of Education Meeting, 4-4-2023

Collectively, Oregon’s community colleges say legislative budget-writers have proposed a spending package that falls more than $100 million short of what colleges need in order to recover from the pandemic and hold the line on significant tuition increases.

Note: LCC is the license holder for KLCC.

