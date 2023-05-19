Lane Community College breaks ground on new Industry and Trades Education Center

Lane Community College broke ground Friday on a new school of industry and trade.

The new building is the college’s most expensive capital project to date, at $49.5 million. Construction is part of a $121.5 million bond measure approved by voters in May of 2020.

The building, known as the I-Tech, will house classes in advanced manufacturing, construction technology, and unmanned aircraft systems.

“The I-Tech will help to address the growing skills gap in our region," said Steve Wildish, vice President and general counsel of Wildish Companies. "This gap, if left unaddressed, will hinder the growth and success of our local businesses and in fact, the well-being of our community.”

Steve Wildish also serves on the board of the Lane Community College Foundation, and spoke at Friday's ground-breaking ceremony.

Jobs in construction and manufacturing are in high demand in the region.

The center is expected to open late next year.