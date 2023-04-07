© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Housing & Homelessness

Students learn skilled trades at LCC while helping build a 'Brighter Future' for the homeless

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Young people working on a wooden structure.
1 of 13  — Builders_BB_01.JPG
Area high-school students build a shelter as part of Lane Community College's "Constructing a Brighter Future" program.
Brian Bull / KLCC
LCC instructor cuts a board while a student holds it.
2 of 13  — PeterWiebe_BB_01.JPG
LCC instructor Paul Wiebe uses a power saw while Morgan Collins of South Eugene High School steadies a board.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People work on sheds and shelters with tools.
3 of 13  — Overhead_ConstFutureBB_01.JPG
LCC instructors and students with the "Constructing a Brighter Future" program gather inside Building 12 to work on shelters and sheds.
Brian Bull / KLCC
A partially-finished wooden shelter.
4 of 13  — Shelter_BB_01.JPG
A shelter in progress stands inside LCC Building 12.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Lee Kounovsky, Lane ESD construction trade sector specialist.
5 of 13  — LeeKounovsky_BB_01.JPG
Lee Kounovsky, construction trade sector specialist for Lane Education Services District.
Brian Bull / KLCC
LCC educator Paul Rea.
6 of 13  — PaulRea_BB_01.JPG
Paul Rea, faculty member of LCC's Construction Department.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Student builder Morgan Collins with shed and router tool.
7 of 13  — MorganCollins_BB_01.JPG
Morgan Collins, a South Eugene High School student and participant in the "Constructing a Brighter Future" program, stands inside a developing shed with a router.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Student builder Colt Arciniega with wooden beam.
8 of 13  — ColtArciniega_BB_01.JPG
Colt Arciniega, a South Eugene High School student and participant in the "Constructing a Brighter Future" program, with freshly-cut beam.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Student builder and instructor discussing assembly of shelter.
9 of 13  — Construct_Frame_BB_01.JPG
LCC instructors and area high school students work on sheds and shelters inside Building 12.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Student builder with power drill.
10 of 13  — HingeInstallation_BB_01.JPG
A student builder prepares to screw in a brace for a shed in progress.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Two student builders work on shed.
11 of 13  — StudentBuilders_BB_01.JPG
Student workers collaborate on a shed that may go to someone affected by the Holiday Farm Fire.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Chuck_Clearman_BB_01.JPG
12 of 13  — Chuck_Clearman_BB_01.JPG
Chuck Clearman stands outside a shelter built for him by students in the "Constructing a Brighter Future" program. Clearman is originally from Douglas County and currently lives in Everyone Village in West Eugene.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Everyone Village resident with shelters.
13 of 13  — KevinMartin_BB_01.JPG
Kevin Martin stands in a section of Everyone Village with shelters built through LCC's "Constructing a Brighter Future" program. Martin is a former plumber and Chicago resident who's waiting for his own shelter soon.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Across the U.S., there’s a growing shortage of workers in skilled trades. The nation’s carpenters, electricians, and plumbers are getting older and hanging up their hard hats for good. Meanwhile, across Oregon, homeless people are struggling to find safe and secure shelter. A new program at Lane Community College aims to alleviate both those problems, called “Constructing a Brighter Future.”

With every nail hammered, every board cut, and every hinge drilled into place, over 100 high schoolers from across 15 districts are learning a trade, while helping those in need.

Student builders with measuring tape and boards.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Student participants of "Constructing a Brighter Future" are measuring and cutting boards for sheds and shelters.

"This is going on in every high school in Lane County, from Oakridge to Florence,” explained Lee Kounvosky, the construction trade sector specialist for Lane Education Services District, as he walked through Building 12 at Lane Community College. Lane ESD has partnered with Lane Workforce Partnership on this program.

The large workshop space teemed with students wearing hard hats, safety glasses, and gloves, as well as structures in various stages of completion. The air was filled with sawdust and chatter.

“Ah, this is the shelter right here," said Kounovsky, stepping inside a nearly-finished piece. "As you can see, it’s an 8 x 12 shelter. Inside there’ll be a bed, a desk, and a closet.”

Kounovsky’s eyes betray the smile his bushy mustache covered as he described how the teens will earn a certificate for apprenticeships, and get high wage, high demand jobs after they leave school.

“This is one of those perfect projects where we get to teach kids construction skills (and) we’re doing the community some service," he said. "It just checks all the boxes.”

Teams will spend weeks building shelters for SquareOne Village or EveryOne Village, two sites providing transitional housing for unhoused people.

Paul Ream a full-time faculty member at LCC’s Construction Department, told KLCC that Constructing a Brighter Future offers a two-fold benefit for the Eugene community.

“The homeless situation has provided an opportunity for us to train on those buildings,” he said. “But the industry needs qualified folks. They need good workers, and they’re desperate for them. And I don’t think people realize the level of desperation. Contractors in the area are very interested in getting new recruits.”

Census Bureau figures show nearly one-fourth of construction workers in Oregon are 55 or older. With many senior builders and craftsmen aging out of the workforce, this leaves a sizable gap employers will have a tough time filling. That puts students here in a good place, as they plan their future.

Carpenter with measuring tape.
Callum Hill
/
Unsplash.com
Carpenter measures width between ceiling beams.

“I got involved because it’s really good work and the trades never die,” said Colt Arcieniega, a South Eugene High School student. “And that helps us to help our community in real ways. I hope to work in construction jobs, just anywhere I’m needed.”

“I get the really cool experience of getting to use all these cool tools,” added Morgan Collins, another SEHS student and program participant. “And to know that what I’m building will actually be able to go back to the community and be something that people will use and benefit from. It just makes me feel really good and it keeps me coming here every day.”

'It's like a real room'

On the opposite side of town, Chuck Clearman showed off his shelter built by the students. He’s a longtime resident of Everyone Village in West Eugene.

“As you can see, I’m into playing chess on top of my ‘frigerator which is very nice.”

Homeless person wrapped under blanket on street.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A homeless person in downtown Eugene tries to keep warm under a blanket.

Clearman’s abode has a mini-fridge, heater, enough space for his rock collection and winter sports gear—and a very nice break from the chilly, damp streets of Eugene.

“It is a very nice place," said Clearman. "Warm, quiet. It’s like a real room.”

Another Everyone Village resident, Kevin Martin, said he’s excited to be on the waitlist for his own shelter from Constructing a Brighter Future.

“Having your own place to stay, no one can mess with you," he said. "No one can tell you to move. It’s like your own miniature house.”

Martin, a former plumber, said that he hopes to get his shelter in the next six months.

“I was out on the streets of Eugene for about four years in a van and one year in my car," he said. "And the dangers of people on drugs, and people with guns and knives and things like that. It gets scary.”

Kounovsky, of Lane ESD, said they hope to build 30 temporary shelters by this June. Students are also making sheds for people trying to rebuild after the Holiday Farm Fire.

Kounovsky added that they have funding from a number of partners, but he’s hoping private donations can help out the program.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
