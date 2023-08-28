© 2023 KLCC

Education

Dry farm researchers’ new mapping project will give Oregon growers a resource

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT
Man talking in large garden space.
1 of 8  — LucasNebertTalks_BBull.jpg
Lucas Nebert, an OSU research associate who heads the dry farming mapping project, talks to visitors on Aug. 23 about how the process works.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman sampling melon slice as man watches.
2 of 8  — DesireeTriesMelon_BBull.jpg
Desiree Braziel samples a slice of "melonade" which is a melon with a lemony flavor. Matt Davis, an OSU research assistant who prepared the samples, watches for her reaction.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Sliced melons on table.
3 of 8  — Melons_BBull.jpg
At an OSU presentation on dry farming, a series of melons were cut up and served to visitors.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Map of Oregon on table.
4 of 8  — DryMap_BBull.jpg
During the Aug. 23 presentation on dry farming, a map was displayed that shows areas with high, medium, and low suitability for dry farms.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man in straw hat talking to people in large garden space.
5 of 8  — LucasNebert01_BBull.jpg
Lucas Nebert (center, back turned) speaks to some of the 60 visitors to the Oak Creek Center of Urban Horticulture in Corvallis on Aug. 23, 2023.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Bin of tomatoes.
6 of 8  — DryFarmTomatoes_BBull.jpg
Dry-farmed tomatoes were on display at the OSU event.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Two men with produce in garden.
7 of 8  — Gabriel_Lucas_BBull.jpg
Gabriel Forthal (left) and Lucas Nebert (right) were among the presenters at OSU's day farming presentation. Forthal is a faculty research assistant in OSU's Department of Horticulture.
Brian Bull / KLCC
This map features areas that are ranked high (purple), medium (coral), and low (dark yellow) on suitability for dry farming.
8 of 8  — DryMapDetail.png
https://dbraziel-maps.github.io/WebMaps/DryFarming/Suit_Frame.html

As growing seasons become hotter and drier across the region, farmers are becoming increasingly challenged to grow and sustain their crops.

Man slicing melon with knife.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Matt Davis, an OSU research assistant, slices up dry-farmed melons at a recent event at the Oak Creek Center for Urban Horticulture.

Now Oregon State University is close to launching a dry farming map project.

Lucas Nebert, a research associate at OSU, heads the project. He told KLCC a lot of farmers are interested in alternatives to growing crops that are reliant on irrigation.

“We see that with drought, more and more people are getting their irrigation shut off or wells running out of water,” Nebert explained. “And dry farming is seen as a water resilient strategy in that you don’t need to irrigate throughout the season.”

The Dry Farming Institute defines dry farming as a "low-input, place-based approach to producing crops within the constraints of your climate." A dry-farmed crop, according to the institute, is irrigated "once or not at all."

To address farmers’ curiosity as to whether or not they can dry farm in their region, Nebert said OSU’s team had soil scientists come out and assess site suitability.

“This map might be more proactive approach where growers can log on and see the potential suitability in their area.”

The maps will show areas suitable for dry farming, as well as places where the soil has adequate water retention, or is relatively frost-free.

Melons and ‘matoes on the taste test

At the Oak Creek Center of Urban Horticulture in Corvallis recently, about 60 people attended a presentation on strategies for farming with less irrigation. Under a tent, OSU research assistant Matt Davis sliced melons, as Desiree Braziel sampled them.

Tomatoes hanging on twine.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A bunch of tomatoes that are dry-farmed hang on display at a recent OSU event. These types are common in Spain and Italy.

“So the Piel de Sapos are Spanish melons, they have really low aromatics,” explained Davis. “But they’re really sweet.”

“Mmmm, ssoooo sweet and delicious,” agreed Braziel.

Braziel designed the suitability maps for OSU’s dry farm mapping project. This was her first time sampling produce raised in arid conditions.

“I’ve been working on this project for six months, it’s great to taste the fruits of the labor,” she said.

A variety of melons and tomatoes were shared with the crowd, as a way to demonstrate what’s possible on a dry farm. Advocates say this type of farming can yield flavorful yet sustainable produce.

Braziel said her maps will give Oregon growers an idea where dry farming can happen.

“So that people can continue to cultivate delicious crops, and I think with them being able to be stored longer, like food will be more abundant in that regard.”

OSU’s dry mapping project will be published online sometime in September.

Dry farming is not a new innovation, but one that goes back to the earliest days of agriculture. Native Americans and other Indigenous people have practiced it with a number of fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Tags
Education Oregon State Universityfarmingdry farmingdrought
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
