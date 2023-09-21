© 2023 KLCC

Ethics commission: School boards do have a conflict in giving themselves stipends

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT
Bills of various dollar denominations, rolled up
Pixabay
Pulaski said several districts across the state have expressed interest in offering board member stipends,

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has issued an opinion stating it is a conflict of interest for school boards to vote to give members stipends.

The commission offered several alternative options: Board members could vote to give future members a stipend, boards could bring the issue to a public vote, or members could recuse themselves and vote for other members’ compensation.

Oregon School Boards Association spokesperson Alex Pulaski said the OSBA feels a fourth option is the only practical choice.

“What we are telling our members," he said, "is we are advising them to hold off acting on the whole stipends issue and as an association we are going to be working with legislators in the short session in 2024 to try and find a legislative fix for this.”

Pulaski noted the other options are imperfect and could cause more problems. For example, a board that votes individually on member’s stipends could offer compensation to some members and not others.

Pulaski said some school districts hadn’t budgeted for the $500 per month stipends, so waiting for new legislation would not delay their timeline. He said the OSBA only offers guidance and school boards may choose to vote on stipends, per House Bill 2753, which was enacted in 2023, and effective in July.

The Eugene 4J school board had board member stipends on its agenda this week, and delayed the vote per OSBA recommendations.

Tags
Education school boardEugene 4J School BoardOregon School Boards AssociationAlex Pulaski
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
