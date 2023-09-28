© 2023 KLCC

Eugene 4J Board appoints new member to fill vacancy

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT
Eugene 4J school building showing the logo of 4J with an apple
KLCC
The Eugene 4J Board appointed Ericka Thessen to a vacancy on the board.

The Eugene 4J School Board appointed a new member at a special meeting Wednesday night. Board members chose Ericka Thessen from a field of 24 people who originally applied.

At the meeting, board members interviewed several finalists after having narrowed the field during a meeting earlier in the month.

Thessen is a physical therapist who said in her application that she’s a parent of one current and two former 4J students. She's also the president of the board of the 86 Hunger Foundation, a Eugene-based nonprofit that works to provide local produce to people experiencing food insecurity.

Thessen told the board she’s a strong supporter of public schools.

“I truly believe in public education," she said. "I think it’s a gem. I think it’s a right for every person. And I think it’s one of the foundational cornerstones of a functioning representative democracy, is having free excellent public education.”

Thessen’s appointment will last until June of 2025. She’s serving the remainder of the term held by Laural O’Rourke, who resigned from the 4J Board in July.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
