Eugene 4J Board appoints new member to fill vacancy

The Eugene 4J School Board appointed a new member at a special meeting Wednesday night. Board members chose Ericka Thessen from a field of 24 people who originally applied.

At the meeting, board members interviewed several finalists after having narrowed the field during a meeting earlier in the month.

Thessen is a physical therapist who said in her application that she’s a parent of one current and two former 4J students. She's also the president of the board of the 86 Hunger Foundation, a Eugene-based nonprofit that works to provide local produce to people experiencing food insecurity.

Thessen told the board she’s a strong supporter of public schools.

“I truly believe in public education," she said. "I think it’s a gem. I think it’s a right for every person. And I think it’s one of the foundational cornerstones of a functioning representative democracy, is having free excellent public education.”

Thessen’s appointment will last until June of 2025. She’s serving the remainder of the term held by Laural O’Rourke, who resigned from the 4J Board in July.