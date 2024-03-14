Eugene 4J School District is searching for an interim leader

The Eugene 4J School Board has started its search for an interim superintendent.

Current superintendent Andy Dey will leave the district on June 30th after reaching what the board called a “mutual separation agreement” earlier this month. That agreement came after allegations of bullying and retaliation.

On Wednesday, the 4J board asked the community what qualities they should look for in a temporary replacement.

During public testimony, 4J teacher Selena Frazier urged the district to choose someone who is committed to listening to a wide range of voices, and makes an active effort to recruit, and retain staff of color.

“I've seen some superintendents come and go, and I think it's really important for this district to focus on an interim and an incoming superintendent that is student focused, and community focused,” she said.

The district ran into several challenges during their previous search for a superintendent. The firm the board hired to find a superintendent candidate paused mid-search because of dysfunction amongst school board members. The board eventually chose Dey from a small group of local candidates.

Only two people who were present during that 2022 search–Maya Rabasa and Judy Newman–are still on the board.

The current 4J board is working with the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators to recruit candidates from a pool of retired superintendents. According to the job posting on COSA’s website, the start date is up for negotiation and pay and benefits for interim superintendent candidates depend on experience.

School board members have said their ideal candidate will have experience leading a school district in Oregon, understand how to work with unions, have strong leadership skills and help the district stabilize and heal.

The board plans to start interviewing next week.

