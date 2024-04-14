South Eugene Robotics team heads to World Championships

For the first time, the South Eugene Robotics team, or SERT, is ranked number 1 in the Pacific Northwest. Now they’re heading to the World Championships in Houston, Texas.

UO Professor Paul Dassonville is a SERT mentor. He said being number one in the Pacific Northwest is a pretty big deal. They made an excellent showing at the Northwest District competition earlier this month.

“We won two of our events. Which was the first time we’ve ever done that, he said. “Last year was the first time we won any event. It’s been great to see the team as the older students on the team pass on their knowledge and skills to the younger members of the team, and it's just snowballed.

Dassonville says the team works together to build robots that race and perform other skills tests.

SERT will compete with 600 robotics teams from around the world at the 4-day competition that begins Wednesday [April 17].

Web: Dassonville says when they’re not in competition season, the team does community outreach and service.

Dassonville says the SERT team is raising money to help cover their travel costs for the World competition.

The Go Fund Me, and other ways to donate or support the team, can be found at SERT's website, sert2521.org