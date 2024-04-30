Umpqua Community College celebrates Truck Driving School remodel

This week, Umpqua Community College in Roseburg is showcasing its newly remodeled Truck Driving School. The hope is that it will be able to enroll more students and help fill the need for trained drivers in Oregon.

Matthew Godfrey is the UCC Truck Driving School Coordinator. He said they offer a four-week comprehensive program with 160-hours of hands-on instruction. That includes going out in trucks to give students a behind-the-wheel experience.

“We do a couple trips out of town, where we run to the coast or we go up to the mountains so we can actually help in shifting, climbing hills and stuff, get them on the freeway," he said. "And then we do a lot of in-town driving in Roseburg.”

The new facility can accommodate more students at a time. Godfrey says already they have a larger class starting the program in May.

UCC is holding an open house at its renovated Truck Driving School on Thursday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The project was funded by a combination of grants from Douglas County and the State of Oregon with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. UCC also contributed $15,000 in additional funding.

According to a press release from Umpqua Community College, the remodel includes:

· Complete 1,150 square foot building remodel with added features

· Improved classroom technology and a welcoming space to learn

· Larger classroom size allows for additional students

· Additional private office for individual meetings with students and more computers

· Breakroom with new appliances allows for a gathering space

· New lighting and cabinetry installed throughout the facility

· Welcome area positioned at the front of the building for public interaction

· New exterior paint and UCC Truck School signage

· Resurfaced yard and outdoor light posts were installed for improved training and safety

