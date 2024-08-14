Springfield School Board seeking new member

The Springfield School District is looking for a volunteer to join the school board after one of its members resigned.

The School Board formally accepted board member Emilio Hernandez’s resignation Monday and declared his seat vacant.

According to the district, Hernandez has been on the school board since 2017 and has lived in Springfield for decades. He’s a former migrant worker who most recently worked with at-risk youth.

During Monday’s meeting Board Member Nicole De Graff thanked Hernandez for his service and said the board planned to formally honor him next month.

“On behalf of the board I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hernandez for his dedicated service and commitment to Springfield,” she said.

Hernandez has had several excused absences over the last several months. The board has not issued a reason for his resignation.

The district is accepting applications for the vacant seat until August 23 and will choose a replacement during their August 26 meeting.

That person will serve until June 30 of next year.

