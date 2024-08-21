Oregon State University enrollment is likely to grow -- for the 28th straight year

While the numbers won’t be final until school starts in late September, Oregon State University looks to have a record number of students this fall, for the 28th straight year.

Oregon State has seen dramatic growth of its e-campus and steady enrollment increases at OSU Cascades and in Corvallis. That’s according to Vice Provost of Enrollment and Management Jon Boeckenstedt.

He told KLCC the number of first-year students in Corvallis is at its limit. “Our housing capacity really drives that," he said. "And we are now at the point where we cannot accept any more applications for the Corvallis campus past February first of the student’s senior year.”

Boeckenstedt said local students who have housing may be accepted past that date. He said a new upper-division dorm is opening this fall, which will relieve pressure on some returning students, and there’s a 10-year plan to grow on-campus housing. He said continuous expansion hasn’t driven their strategy, and he can envision the numbers leveling off in the next five years.

Boeckenstedt said it's interesting to him that OSU enrolls more students, more residents, more non residents, more undergraduates, more graduates, more international students and more students on a single campus than any other university in the state.

Last academic year, 24,188 students attended classes in Corvallis, 11,430 enrolled in OSU’s e-campus, and there were 1,313 students at OSU Cascades.