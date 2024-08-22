© 2024 KLCC

Eugene 4J School District starts process to find new superintendent

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published August 22, 2024 at 1:19 PM PDT
Eugene 4J superintendent's office at the district's headquarters.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
Eugene 4J superintendent's office at the district's headquarters.

The Eugene 4J school board unanimously voted Wednesday to start the process of finding a new superintendent.

The school board will use a committee of its own members and a search firm to find its new leader.

Chair Jenny Jonak said an outside firm should help with recruitment.

“I know I personally love the idea of a search firm, because I think that having professionals involved gives us the widest range of potential applicants and outreach,” Jonak said.

Eugene’s last superintendent search took more than two years and was bogged down by conflict between school board members. The previous firm the district worked with urged school board members to resolve the dysfunction before choosing a leader.

That search led to the hiring of Andy Dey, who agreed to mutually part ways with the district earlier this year after complaints of bullying and retaliation.

The school board appears to be in a better position now than when it launched its previous search. Meetings run on schedule with little interruption or conflict. Only two of the board members involved in the previous search, Maya Rabasa and Judy Newman, are still in office.

Eugene 4J is now led by Colt Gill - a retired state education official who agreed to take over until the district could find a permanent superintendent.

The superintendent search committee, which will develop a timeline, criteria and other logistical details, will hold their first meeting Friday. All their recommendations will be approved by the full school board during public meetings.
Education Eugene School District 4J public education K-12 schools Eugene Colt Gill Andy Dey
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
Rebecca Hansen-White
