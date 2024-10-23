© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Camas Ridge Community School opens its doors to students, families

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published October 23, 2024 at 1:58 PM PDT
Fifth-grade student Willa shows off her class art project at Camas Ridge Community School on Oct. 22, 2024.
1 of 10  — child points to pine cone and wood art project
Fifth-grade student Willa shows off her class art project at Camas Ridge Community School on Oct. 22, 2024.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
A mural made of tiles painted by elementary school students.
2 of 10  — 20241022_134632.jpg
Camas Ridge Community School opened to students this fall.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
The Camas Ridge Community School Library
3 of 10  — The Camas Ridge Community School Library
The Camas Ridge Community School Library seen on Oct. 22, 2024.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
Camas Ridge Community School students learn about a fire truck on Oct. 22, 2024.
4 of 10  — Firefighters teach Camas Ridge Community School students about a fire truck
Camas Ridge Community School students learn about a fire truck on Oct. 22, 2024.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
The Camas Ridge Community School basketball court as seen on Oct. 22, 2024.
5 of 10  — 20241022_134830.jpg
The Camas Ridge Community School basketball court as seen on Oct. 22, 2024.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
A community garden where Camas Ridge students will plant vegetables.
6 of 10  — 20241022_135232.jpg
A community garden where Camas Ridge students will plant vegetables.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
The Camas Ridge Community School gym.
7 of 10  — 20241022_134729.jpg
The Camas Ridge Community School gym.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
Camas Ridge Community School opened to students this fall.
8 of 10  — 20241022_134824.jpg
Camas Ridge Community School opened to students this fall.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC News
Camas Ridge Community School opened to students this fall.
9 of 10  — 20241022_135132.jpg
Camas Ridge Community School opened to students this fall.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC
Camas Ridge Community School opened to students this fall.
10 of 10  — 20241022_121833.jpg
Camas Ridge Community School opened to students this fall.
Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC News

Camas Ridge Community School, the final building replaced by Eugene 4J School District’s 2018 bond, opened its doors this fall.

Many students say they already like their new school better, including Jemma Banks, a 10-year-old who has attended Camas Ridge since kindergarten.

“This new school is really nice - compared to the old one,” Banks said. “My favorite parts are probably the playground - that’s where I play at recess with my friends, and I also really love the library because it has my favorite book series in it, ‘Wings of Fire’ and ‘Percy Jackson.’”

The new building also has a covered basketball court and much larger gym - which are fifth grader Keizen’s favorite improvements.

“I like it a lot,” he said. “But my favorite thing is the basketball court because it's covered. Last year it wasn’t covered and it rained a lot and it was tough. I didn’t get to play basketball.”

This school replaced Eugene 4J’s second oldest building - which was overcrowded, lacked air conditioning, and had water issues.

The district also created a garden for students to grow vegetables, and saved many of the murals from the old building, which have been placed around the school.

The original Camas Ridge school was built in 1949. The district’s bond also replaced Edison Elementary, which was built in 1925, and North Eugene High School, which was built in 1957.

The public is invited to tour Camas Ridge Community School Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The school is located at 1150 East 29th Ave. in Eugene.
Tags
Education Eugene School District 4JEugene 4J bondCamas Ridge Community School
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content