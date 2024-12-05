What makes a good superintendent? Eugene 4J wants to know

The Eugene 4J school district is asking the public what qualities they would like to see in its next superintendent.

4J started its search in September after parting ways with its previous superintendent, Andy Dey, in the spring.

Interim Superintendent Colt Gill, a former state education leader, was appointed to lead the district until the school board hires a permanent replacement.

During the school board’s meeting on Wednesday, members discussed a hiring and interview schedule, and a potential salary range.

Judy Newman, a school board and search committee member, said the district just launched an online survey to gather feedback from the public.

“We definitely want to hear from all parts of our community and get their input on what we're looking for, for criteria, in our next superintendent," she said.

The survey, which went live this week, is available in English and Spanish on the district’s website .

The district will post the superintendent job on Dec. 20 and a search firm will begin interviewing candidates in February. The district is considering a salary range of $290,000 to $330,000 a year based on experience and other factors. Other compensation, like a technology allowance and benefits, will be negotiated when the district offers their top candidate the job.

Newman said the district is also seeking volunteers which will be chosen via lottery from a pool to help vet finalists.

The school board hopes to choose a superintendent in March.

