UO workers unions consider authorizing labor strikes

Faculty and student workers at the University of Oregon could vote this month to authorize their unions to strike.

United Academics of UO

United Academics of UO represents more than 1,700 university employees. They’re seeking a contract with higher wages and more professional development time.

The union is currently in a 30-day cooling off period, after declaring an impasse in negotiations last month. After that period ends, they can choose to strike.

The faculty’s Lead Negotiator, Nathan Whalen, said the union met with the university for nearly nine hours on Monday. But he said there was no progress on the workers' core demands.

“I'm eternally hopeful," said Whalen. "But every day that this grinds on without any significant moves from the administration, I'm losing a little bit of my optimism."

If no further progress is made, Whalen said the union will hold a strike authorization vote next week. He said a majority of members have already pledged to approve it.

That means faculty could strike as early as March 31—the start of UO's Spring Term.

The university didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. But in a statement last week, UO spokesperson Eric Howald said its latest offer was fair and fiscally responsible.

The union and the university plan to meet again on Friday, March 7.



UO Student Workers

Also on Monday, the UO Students Workers started their strike authorization vote.

Izzie Marshall, a member of the union's bargaining team, said it represents around 4,000 workers. They're seeking a contract with higher wages, along with shorter pay periods and more protection against harassment.

Marshall said the bargaining team is drawing closer to tentative agreements on some of its non-economic demands, but this authorization vote is meant to show workers' strength and commitment.

"We need that extra push," said Marshall. "This is when student workers are activated, and we know what we deserve, and this vote will reflect that."

The voting is open until March 14. Marshall said the online form received over 1,000 responses in the first eight hours.

UOSW hasn't declared an impasse, so even if the strike is authorized, the union can't immediately take action.

In an email to KLCC, UO spokesperson Angela Seydel said is committed to negotiating a contract.

“The goal is an agreement that will provide consistency and guidance to students and supervisors,” said Seydel. “We value our student employees and their contributions, and appreciate the progress made so far.”

