Eugene 4J School District, states win temporary injunction blocking funding cuts

Eugene 4J School District will be able to continue to allow classroom conversations around race and gender after a federal judge Thursday blocked, at least temporarily, the Trump administration’s threats to defund schools.

The District joined the lawsuit earlier this year, arguing threats over diversity and equity programs harmed its most marginalized students.

The judge’s preliminary injunction means that 4J, and other school districts and states, can argue their case without fear of losing their funding in the meantime.

The directive, known as the "Dear Colleague" letter, threatened to cut off federal funding to schools that the Trump administration says are discriminating against white and Asian students with their inclusion policies.

In a news release, 4J Board Chair Jenny Jonak said the decision means the district can continue teaching accurate science and history lessons, and support all of its students.

“The Dear Colleague letter and certification requirement tried to force us to pick between the supports that students need to thrive and federal funding that all of our students deserve,” Jonak said. “That’s an unconscionable choice, and thanks to the court’s ruling, we can get back to our jobs: helping students learn.”

If the judge had not blocked the order, funding that pays for school meals and services for students who have disabilities, or are low-income, could have been cut.

Other organizations that signed onto the lawsuit included the American Federation of Teachers union and the American Sociological Association.