Lane Community College celebrates 60th commencement

On Saturday morning, Lane Community College graduates filed into a campus building while their loved ones waited inside the gymnasium. Excitement filled the air as graduates completed pronunciation cards, took pictures, and got their stoles ready.

AJ Dixon, a 34-year-old graduate, was in a happy mood as he stood in the hall and made conversation. The GED recipient said he could not believe this day had arrived.

“I got tired of a stagnant lifestyle, so I just kind of applied to get my GED [in] 2024,” said Dixon. “I thought it was a joke at first…I didn't think I could do it at first, but again, here I am today. ”

On June 14, Lane Community College celebrated its 60th commencement with over 1200 graduates. The graduating class was diverse in many ways; they ranged in age from 17 to 65 and were receiving Associate's, GEDs, and Certifications.

Dr. Shelley Tinkham, the vice president of Academic Affairs at LCC, said the graduation ceremony is one of the faculty’s favorite days.

Sajina Shrestha / KLCC A graduation cap decorated with the Mexican flag and the words, "For my parents who arrived with nothing and gave me everything" in Spanish

“When one is going through a degree, we don't get to see that every day, staying up into hours of the night studying or making those sacrifices. For example, not being able to do those things with your family that you really want to do,” said Tinkham. “And so, this is really the day that we all come together. It's very symbolic, and it's where we can celebrate with them, because we don't get to be there every single step of the way. But today, we do, and it's the best day of the year for us.”

For Dixon, this ceremony marks a milestone; it is the first stop in his journey towards becoming a District Attorney.

“I'm trying to set an example for my daughters, for a lot of different people,” said Dixon. “I got a dream of becoming a DA one day. So, GED was my first start. I got a long road ahead of me, but I'm pretty excited about it.”