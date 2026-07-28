Springfield School Board appoints new member

The Springfield School Board has unanimously appointed software services engineer Matthew Brandt as its newest member.

Brandt replaces Nicole De Graff, who resigned last month.

During his interview at Monday’s board meeting, Brandt said he was committed to rebuilding the community’s trust in the district and making Springfield more financially proactive. He said he hoped to change the trend of the board making big decisions that feel sudden and reactive – both for the board itself and the community.

"If we can accomplish that by the end of this term,” Brandt said, “establishing a normal policy of making sure that we have all of the things delivered to the board in advance, so that anybody going forward doesn't feel that same pressure and that community enragement of having to make a decision that we didn't even understand."

Board member Amber Langworthy said she was impressed with Brandt’s knowledge of school district issues, his regular attendance at meetings and volunteer work at his children’s schools.

“He’s very invested in Springfield and that has shown over and over and over,” she said during Monday’s meeting.

Brandt was the first choice of some school board members for a different vacancy on the board earlier this year. The board ended up appointing former city councilor Bob Brew instead after deadlocking repeatedly.

Brandt is a parent to three Springfield students and has lived in the district for 15 years. According to his resume and application materials, he has worked in software for more than 10 years and also has a certificate in accounting.

He will serve on the school board until the end of next June.