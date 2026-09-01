Eugene 4J School District Finance Director resigns, threatens to sue district

Eugene 4J School District’s director of finance resigned Friday after accusing district leaders of blaming him for a larger than expected deficit earlier this year.

In a notice of intent to sue the district, former 4J Finance Director Matt Brown’s attorney Nathan R. Rietmann alleged the district retaliated against Brown, underpaid him, and wrongly blamed him for forecasting issues.

In the tort claim notice, Brown alleged he warned the district for years they were headed toward a financial cliff.

“District leadership, who, in Mr. Brown’s perception, were far more concerned with currying political favor and pleasing union-affiliated friends and spouses in the short term than with being responsible stewards of public tax dollars and maintaining the financial sustainability of Oregon’s seventh-largest school district,” the notice said.

KLCC obtained the tort claim notice through a public records request.

This spring the school board cut 269 jobs and used one-time-funds to close a more than $46 million-dollar gap. When they started the budget, they thought they needed to close a $30 million gap.

The district spent months holding community listening sessions and town halls focused on the smaller number. Brown argued it was irresponsible for Superintendent Miriam Mickelson to focus on the number and early forecasting last year, instead of waiting until February when more accurate data would be available.

Brown said the higher than anticipated costs were out of his control and an independent expert from another district reviewed his forecast. He accused the district of retaliating against him by trying to remove him from his job. He also accused district leaders of telling him to present the budget without explaining the true cause of the gap, which he blamed on leaders’ mismanagement and unions.

In a statement, 4J Spokesperson Kelly McIver declined to comment on specifics, but said the district had strong disagreements with claims made in the notice.

“4J remains committed to financial responsibility, stability and sustainability, and maintaining community trust in the use of public funds to educate and care for students,” McIver said.

Eugene School District 4J School District is one of many districts across the state that’s faced significant budget cuts. It’s also faced internal turmoil and changes in leadership over the last several years.

4J has had four people in the role of superintendent over the last six years. Cydney Vandercar served as the district’s interim leader during the pandemic, Andy Dey for two years after that, Colt Gill on an interim basis and Miriam Mickelson was chosen as a permanent superintendent last year.

One of Mickelson’s first tasks after she started at 4J last July was tackling the budget crisis.

All but two of the school board members that were on the board when Brown was hired in 2022 have left office.