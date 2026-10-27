Springfield Public Schools hires search firm to find next superintendent

The Springfield School District has hired a search firm to find its next superintendent. The school board unanimously voted to sign a contract Monday.

The search firm, Human Capital Enterprises, will be tasked with finding a permanent superintendent. The district’s last long-term leader, Todd Hamilton , resigned in February. Some board members balked at the price of working with Human Capital Enterprises; they charged $37,200 for recruitment, running community forums and other services.

Board member Matthew Brandt said the firm was ranked highest by board members that reviewed applications, and offered the services the board was looking for in a way that would take the burden off of district staff.

"I think it's important that the public be involved and having a company help facilitate that is going to take a lot of pressure off the board and administration to handle all that," Brandt said.

Springfield Public Schools is now on its second short term superintendent, Shawn Stover.

Jodi O'Mara, the former superintendent of Mapleton School District, led Springfield for the remainder of last school year with Stover taking over in July.

He is tasked with leading the district through this school year and has been assisting the board in updating its communication and leadership policies.

