Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Washington Jefferson Park undergoes a facelift

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 19, 2022 at 2:09 PM PDT
Washington Jefferson restoration
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
It took a few months for the City of Eugene to assess the needs and secure contractors to do the Washington Jefferson Park cleanup

Eugene’s Washington Jefferson Park is getting a facelift. It’s to fix damage done when it operated as a temporary camp during the pandemic.

The City of Eugene closed Washington Jefferson Park in March. The restoration, which started last week, will remove the turf and topsoil and repair irrigation and electrical systems.

City spokesperson Kelly McIver told KLCC camping will not be allowed when the park is reopened. “The park will be used as a park, there’s no plans for the city to operate temporary camps again," he said. "All of the normal park rules will be in place, and those prohibit unsanctioned camping and they’re closed overnight, so that people aren’t legally allowed to be in the park overnight.”

McIver said the skatepark area will stay open during construction. The city is adding a paved path to connect 4th Street under the bridge. He said the $810,000 project is paid for by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The park will reopen this winter, after new topsoil and grass is well established.

