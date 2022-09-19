Washington Jefferson Park undergoes a facelift

Eugene’s Washington Jefferson Park is getting a facelift. It’s to fix damage done when it operated as a temporary camp during the pandemic.

The City of Eugene closed Washington Jefferson Park in March. The restoration, which started last week, will remove the turf and topsoil and repair irrigation and electrical systems.

City spokesperson Kelly McIver told KLCC camping will not be allowed when the park is reopened. “The park will be used as a park, there’s no plans for the city to operate temporary camps again," he said. "All of the normal park rules will be in place, and those prohibit unsanctioned camping and they’re closed overnight, so that people aren’t legally allowed to be in the park overnight.”

McIver said the skatepark area will stay open during construction. The city is adding a paved path to connect 4th Street under the bridge. He said the $810,000 project is paid for by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The park will reopen this winter, after new topsoil and grass is well established.