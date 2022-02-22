© 2022 KLCC

Housing & Homelessness

City of Eugene offers alternative sleep site as it clears campers from park

KLCC
Published February 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM PST
WashJeff_bus.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Staff from St. Vincent de Paul were at the camp at Washington-Jefferson Park Tuesday to give residents information on the new Safe Sleep site.

The City of Eugene has begun the process of clearing campers out of Washington-Jefferson Park and to a new designated Safe Sleep location.

Some of the people camped at the park have been there for many months. One person who didn’t want to be recorded said he’d been at the park for about a year. He wants to move to the new Safe Sleep site while he seeks permanent housing. The site, operated by St Vincent de Paul, will provide tents, heaters, sleeping bags and storage in a large warehouse at 410 Garfield Street. Kelly McIver is with the city’s unhoused response.

“We just want to be moving people over there as soon as we possibly can,” he said. “Obviously, it’s cold. It’s still in the middle of winter. We want to be getting people out of the park and into a safe, warm, dry facility.”

WashingtonJefferson_tents1.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
People have been camping at Eugene's Washington-Jefferson Park for many months.

The Safe Sleep site has 86 tent spaces. It can’t accommodate pets, so people with companion animals are being offered spots at Everyone Village.

McIver said there are other safety and health issues with the camp at Washington-Jefferson. The park will be closed March 19th for cleanup and refurbishment.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Tags

Housing & Homelessness Safe Sleep SitesWashington Jefferson Parkhomelessness
