© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Citing deep extent of contamination , DEQ delays soil removal from homes near J.H. Baxter plant

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 21, 2022 at 11:46 PM PDT
MapBaxterPlant.png
GoogleMaps
A GoogleMaps view of the closed J.H. Baxter plant shows adjacent neighborhoods where the DEQ is trying to learn the extent of dioxin contamination.

There are more delays in the planned removal of soil from residences near the closed J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says five homes were scheduled to have soil contaminated with high levels of dioxins removed and replaced by year’s end. But with some yards showing contamination as deep as 12 inches, more sampling is needed to help determine the amount.

So far, DEQ and the EPA have sampled 32 residential yards north of the Baxter plant. Five yards showed levels needing cleanup as soon as possible, due to potential health impacts to kids under six.

The delay has been discussed and agreed to by the property owners. The DEQ adds none of the homes needing soil cleanup have children living in them.

©2022, KLCC.

Environment
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content