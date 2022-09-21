Citing deep extent of contamination , DEQ delays soil removal from homes near J.H. Baxter plant

There are more delays in the planned removal of soil from residences near the closed J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says five homes were scheduled to have soil contaminated with high levels of dioxins removed and replaced by year’s end. But with some yards showing contamination as deep as 12 inches, more sampling is needed to help determine the amount.

So far, DEQ and the EPA have sampled 32 residential yards north of the Baxter plant. Five yards showed levels needing cleanup as soon as possible, due to potential health impacts to kids under six.

The delay has been discussed and agreed to by the property owners. The DEQ adds none of the homes needing soil cleanup have children living in them.

