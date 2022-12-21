Changeable winter weather hits the South Willamette Valley

There’s some tricky weather on tap for holiday travelers in the South Willamette Valley over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our area starting early Thursday morning.

Andy Bryant is a forecaster with the agency. He told KLCC, “We issue a 'watch' when we have fairly high confidence that we’ll see some winter storm conditions. And the two things with that that we’re highlighting are the potential for some snow, mainly on Thursday, and then also potential for freezing rain.”

Bryant said areas north of Eugene, including Salem, may see a longer period of freezing rain, lasting well into Friday.

Frigid temperatures are predicted Wednesday night. And the cold is expected to hold, with Thursday’s highs in the low 30s. By Friday morning, Bryant said temperatures will moderate in the Eugene / Springfield area. But he warned, areas farther north will take longer to warm up.

Very cold temperatures and freezing rain are forecasted for Thursday in the South Willamette Valley. But Bryant said he expects a thaw on Friday, at which point there may be other weather events to keep track of. “Right now we’re focused on this winter weather and cold temperatures that we’re dealing with," he told KLCC, "but in a few days we may be talking about concerns about heavy rain and flood potential.”

Bryant said it may be a very wet weekend with rain continuing into next week. Even in Central Oregon, where temperatures are expected to be in the teens through Thursday night, snow should change to freezing rain on Friday, and temperatures are predicted to be above freezing in Bend by Friday afternoon, and stay there through the weekend.

Bryant said anyone traveling for the holiday weekend should pay attention to Trip Check dot com as road conditions may be very different in other parts of the state.