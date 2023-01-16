Potential flooding in Oregon raises insurance concerns

A characteristically rainy winter in the Pacific Northwest may put some parts of Oregon at risk of flooding. Oregonians in flood zones are encouraged to consider preparing for flood damage.

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services suggests building a financial first-aid kit. You can do this by saving account numbers and backing up computer files. It’s also important to take inventory of your belongings, and secure important documents in a water-tight fire safe or a bank deposit box.

If you don’t have flood insurance, there’s not much that can be done after the fact. Most Oregonians with flood coverage have it through the National Flood Insurance Program, but you can also purchase private flood insurance through an insurance company.

Brandon Vogel, a private client advisor with HUB International Northwest, warned that you may have to look beyond your current insurance provider to find flood coverage.

“It is not something that your standard company offers you,” Vogel said. “It is something that is done through a special carrier, a special type of company. And generally it’s done through FEMA, so it’s government regulated.”

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services offers more flood insurance resources on its website.