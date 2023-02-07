© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Environment

OSU kicks off statewide seed kit giveaway

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published February 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM PST
2023-grow-this-clasroom-seed-kit_0.jpg
Laura LaMotte
/
OSU College of Agricultural Sciences
A seed-starting kit for an Oregon classroom.

The organization behind a statewide seed giveaway hopes to plant some gardening skills in Oregon’s homes and classrooms.

The “Grow This!” Oregon Garden Challenge is led by Food Hero, an initiative of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education project. The program was started by OSU Extension, which provides research-based knowledge to local communities.

Food Hero coordinator Lauren Tobey said that although it provides many health benefits, seed starting isn’t always easy.

“It’s a skill that not everyone just grows up and learns," she said. "And so we’re trying to change that as well, and get more teachers onboard and parents, grandparents, to teach our next generation how to feel very confident that they can grow food from seed.”

This year’s goal is to mail seed kits to 3,600 individuals or households. Oregonians can sign up to receive free seeds at foodhero.org.

Tags
Environment OSU ExtensionFood InsecuritygardeningSNAP-ED
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
