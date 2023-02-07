OSU kicks off statewide seed kit giveaway

The organization behind a statewide seed giveaway hopes to plant some gardening skills in Oregon’s homes and classrooms.

The “Grow This!” Oregon Garden Challenge is led by Food Hero, an initiative of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education project. The program was started by OSU Extension, which provides research-based knowledge to local communities.

Food Hero coordinator Lauren Tobey said that although it provides many health benefits, seed starting isn’t always easy.

“It’s a skill that not everyone just grows up and learns," she said. "And so we’re trying to change that as well, and get more teachers onboard and parents, grandparents, to teach our next generation how to feel very confident that they can grow food from seed.”