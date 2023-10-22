© 2023 KLCC

A fact laid bear: ursine foragers are active ahead of winter

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 22, 2023 at 7:22 AM PDT
Black bear in woods.
ODFW
A black bear forages for food in a forested setting.

Autumn means bears are trying to bulk-up ahead of the colder, more desolate months of winter. This means Oregonians should take measures to avoid run-ins with these powerful creatures.

A black bear sleeping.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A black bear at the Oregon Zoo takes a nap. Unlike wild bears, it won't need to forage and roam to get its pre-hibernation fill.

An estimated 30,000 black bears roam Oregon, and fall finds them especially active. In places where people live, trash cans, compost piles, barbeque grills, and even pet food bowls can draw in a hungry bear. 

Beth Quillian of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said pre-hibernation eating habits of bears are impressive. 

“Kinda this power-eating marathon that we call hyperphagia,” she told KLCC. “So it’s really important that if you don’t have a bear-resistant can, then just taking your garbage out right before pick-up is a great way to decrease the chances that a bear might get into your garbage. But if your trash provider provides bear-resistant cans, definitely check that out.”

People should never feed bears, or give them regular access to food or food waste. After a bear gets acclimated to an area populated with humans, the outcome is often bad, mainly for the bear.

Tags
Environment black bearsODFW
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016.
