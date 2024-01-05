Winter storm bringing dangerous waves and snow to Southwest Oregon and Northern California

The region is experiencing El Niño weather conditions this year, which usually means warmer winters and less snow. But this weekend’s storm is expected to pummel the coast with waves of up to 20 feet and hit inland regions with snow at lower elevations.

"So far this winter, we haven't been seeing a lot of cold weather systems. And so this is looking like one of the first impactful snow events, at least for Northwest California," said Kathleen Zontos, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Eureka.

She said people who want to go see the big surf should be really careful.

"People like to go and look at the waves," she said. "And you can do that, but we really encourage people to stay farther back. Usually those are good beach days to not go to the beach."

There could be large, unexpected breaking waves or waves surging over jetties onto areas that are normally dry.

Similar heavy surf pounded the Southern California coast about a week ago.

Debbie Mueller, emergency coordinator with the Coos County Office of Emergency Management, said they’re encouraging people to be aware of the dangerous surf.

"A week or so ago, somebody got rolled over by a log because a sneaker wave came up, and they weren't paying attention. And people miss how powerful these waves can be. So it's really important if you're out on the beach to never turn your back and always pay attention to what's happening," she said.

All beaches on the Oregon coast are under a high surf advisory, as well as Humboldt, Mendocino and Del Norte counties.

A winter storm watch is also in effect above 2,500 feet due to snow. The heaviest snow is expected to fall on Saturday. Zontos said there could be snow accumulation on the highways and mountain passes in the region. Between two and eight inches of snow could fall, depending on the area and its elevation.

People in rural areas should be prepared and have supplies in case the wind downs trees onto power lines, Mueller said.

