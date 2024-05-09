Weather warms up, but area waterways remain dangerously cold

With warmer temperatures in the forecast, it might be time to break out the tank tops this weekend, but not the swimsuits.

While we could see near record-breaking temperatures Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 80s across the region, officials warn that rivers and lakes are still dangerously cold.

This week, the surface temperature of Fern Ridge Reservoir west of Eugene has been right around 50 degrees, and the McKenzie River near Vida was as low as 44 degrees.

While it will be warm this weekend, which will make area rivers inviting, please remember water temps are still very cold! Cold water shock and hypothermia could kill you, so you may want to think twice before jumping into a river to cool off. #orwx #wawx #coldwatersafety pic.twitter.com/jyU8iDXqwJ — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) May 9, 2024

Those low water temperatures can be deadly. Entering very cold water can lead to “cold shock” which can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.

The sudden gasp and rapid breathing alone creates a greater risk of drowning even for confident swimmers in calm waters.

In addition to colder water temperatures at this time of year, with a healthy snowpack in the Cascades, water levels in area rivers are higher right now than they are in the summer months. High water can mask underwater dangers such as limbs and branches.

Emergency officials say it’s wise to remember that warm air doesn’t always mean warm water and recreationists should use caution- and common sense- in lakes, streams or the ocean.