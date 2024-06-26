An ‘inclusive place’ for people to experience nature

A unique natural area outside Eugene that’s closed to the general public offers tours for small groups. There’s an emphasis on welcoming people who don’t always get the opportunity to be in nature.

The Willamette Confluence Preserve is a 1,300 acre site near the Howard Buford Recreation Area. The former gravel mine has been under restoration since 2010.

John Helmer is a volunteer for McKenzie River Trust, which recently acquired the property from the Nature Conservancy. He said he wants to bring people here who face barriers to getting out in nature.

“There’s a place to kind of flip that on its head and say ‘this is the inclusive place’,” he said. “And then, as time allows, and as nature can stand having more visitors, we’ll get the general public in. But let's serve the underserved first.”

Helmer said that may include people with disabilities, are in recovery, or, for whatever reason, don’t feel comfortable in public parks.

The property includes gravel roads that are a little more accessible to people with walkers or wheelchairs.

Their longest standing event at the preserve is called a “limited mobility tour” that they do in partnership with Eugene Rec and Willamalane.

“People come out in buses, 15, 20 people, and we’ll spend the whole day out here,” Helmer said. “They talk about the history of the property including the Kalapuya people.”

They also take the group around the property to different sites and give them the chance to be in nature.

