Work underway to stop spread of invasive species on Marys Peak

KLCC | By Staff
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:22 PM PDT
A trail sign points hikers away from a path through grass and wildflowers atop a mountain with trees and sky in the background.
Siuslaw National Forest
Many invasive species have made their way up Marys Peak including Oxeye daisy and fox glove. Hikers, bikers, and pets roaming off trail can unintentionally pick up non-native seeds and spread them across the forest.

Siuslaw National Forest recreation and botany staff are working on trail improvements to reduce the spread of invasive species on Marys Peak.

Over the years, a user-made or unofficial trail within the meadow south of the Marys Peak Summit Day Use parking area has been identified as an invasive species spreader.

This trail will be decommissioned and temporary fencing will be set up in an effort to rehabilitate the meadow and protect it from further damage.

Visitors are encouraged to use official trails such as the East Ridge Trail, Summit Trail, and Meadow Edge Trail to explore the top of Marys Peak.

An official trail is being designed to give visitors access to the area after the rehabilitation is complete.

Marys Peak, at 4,097 feet, is the highest point in Oregon’s Coast Range and the most prominent peak to the west of Corvallis.
